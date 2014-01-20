Proximity
Issue 15 | July 2017
A Letter from the Editor
Issue 15 Contributors
Editorial Team
Issue 15 | CAMP
Mwabonwa, by Brandon Davis Jennings
War Game: Which is Which, by Nomi Stone
When I Became Thomas & Growing Pains, by D. Gilson
Beautiful Sun, In a Minor Key, by Karen Babine
Between Too Many Rats and So Many Roses
How Butterflies Got Their Colors, by Aaron Bell
Things You Bring to All-Girl’s Jewish Overnight Camp in 1982, by Jennifer Hudak
Only the Names: Camp Long Point, By Victorya Chase
The Word Became Flesh & Camped Among Us, by Pádraig Ó Tuama
